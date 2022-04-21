Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to Post $0.93 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Wells Fargo & Company reported earnings of $1.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will report full-year earnings of $4.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $5.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.51 to $5.82. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Wells Fargo & Company.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WFC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Argus lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 75,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the third quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 253,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.0% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 191,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,865,000 after purchasing an additional 48,491 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 20.4% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 478,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 81,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,436,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $809,311,000 after purchasing an additional 63,959 shares in the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock opened at $48.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $41.47 and a twelve month high of $60.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The stock has a market cap of $184.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

