Zacks: Brokerages Expect Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.51 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.51) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Autolus Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.45) and the lowest is ($0.61). Autolus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.53) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autolus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.28) to ($1.73). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.38) to ($1.60). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Autolus Therapeutics.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 49.80% and a negative net margin of 6,098.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.82) EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on AUTL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.28% of the company’s stock.

AUTL traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 279,697 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,230. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.01. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $8.23. The stock has a market cap of $318.18 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.54.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy, which is in preclinical trail targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate that is in a Phase I clinical trial for multiple myeloma.

