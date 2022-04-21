Zacks: Brokerages Expect Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $170.48 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) will post sales of $170.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $200.60 million and the lowest is $157.05 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $151.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full year sales of $704.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $687.70 million to $736.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $699.68 million, with estimates ranging from $678.00 million to $733.52 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Customers Bancorp.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $210.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.40 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 36.64% and a return on equity of 32.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS.

CUBI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Customers Bancorp from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Customers Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $62.50 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Customers Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,801 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.73% of the company’s stock.

CUBI traded down $2.12 on Monday, hitting $45.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,723. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $54.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.01. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.54.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. The company offers deposits products, including checking, savings, MMDA, and other deposits accounts. It offers loan products, including commercial mortgage warehouse loans, multi-family and commercial real estate loans, business banking, small business loans, equipment financing, residential mortgage loans, and installment loans.

