Zacks: Brokerages Expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) to Announce $1.86 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) to announce $1.86 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Extra Space Storage’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.96 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.74. Extra Space Storage reported earnings per share of $1.50 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extra Space Storage will report full-year earnings of $7.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $8.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.13 to $8.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Extra Space Storage.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The company had revenue of $364.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $229.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $199.13.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.34, for a total transaction of $1,041,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,924,371.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.11, for a total value of $672,385.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,625 shares of company stock worth $2,314,085 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 102.2% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $219.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day moving average is $200.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.41. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $141.67 and a 1 year high of $228.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.09%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

