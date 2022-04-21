Zacks: Brokerages Expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.63. Five Below posted earnings of $0.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year earnings of $5.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.33 to $5.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $7.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $996.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Five Below had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $181.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $276.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, KeyCorp raised shares of Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. David J Yvars Group boosted its stake in Five Below by 19,421.0% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 701,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 698,184 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $140,494,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 2,394.6% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 512,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $90,639,000 after acquiring an additional 492,087 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter worth $99,170,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Five Below by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,606,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $460,827,000 after acquiring an additional 468,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FIVE traded down $5.58 on Thursday, hitting $176.79. The stock had a trading volume of 774,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 882,468. The stock has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $164.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.24. Five Below has a 1-year low of $143.44 and a 1-year high of $237.86.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

