Zacks: Brokerages Expect Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) to Announce $2.13 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $2.13 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.19 and the lowest is $2.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies reported earnings of $1.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies will report full year earnings of $6.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.56 to $6.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $7.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Marsh & McLennan Companies.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 EPS.

MMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Bank of America cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $159.77.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total value of $306,637.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter worth about $2,856,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 12,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.0% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 53,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 17,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MMC stock opened at $174.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $126.57 and a 12-month high of $175.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.94.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

