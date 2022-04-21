Zacks: Brokerages Expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Will Post Earnings of $3.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) to announce $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.88. The PNC Financial Services Group reported earnings of $4.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will report full year earnings of $14.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $14.65. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $16.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.34 to $18.59. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The PNC Financial Services Group.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PNC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.53.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $179.48. 51,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,401,700. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $75.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.76%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $533,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.7% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $229,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.8% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 4,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

