Zacks: Brokerages Expect Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Equities research analysts predict that Trinseo PLC (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.38 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.41 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Trinseo posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year sales of $5.35 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.77 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.36 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.51). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 45.07%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Trinseo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

In other news, CEO Frank A. Bozich sold 20,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.89, for a total value of $1,129,372.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $172,710.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,914 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,106. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Trinseo by 202.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Trinseo in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TSE traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,278. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Trinseo has a fifty-two week low of $43.24 and a fifty-two week high of $70.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s payout ratio is presently 11.50%.

Trinseo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinseo PLC, a materials solutions provider, manufactures and sells plastics and latex binders in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Engineered Materials, Latex Binders, Base Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

