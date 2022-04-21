Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Lowered to $101.00 at SVB Leerink

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $102.00 to $101.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 135.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Macquarie started coverage on Zai Lab in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zai Lab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zai Lab from $136.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

ZLAB traded down $2.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,488. Zai Lab has a 52 week low of $25.74 and a 52 week high of $181.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.27 and its 200-day moving average is $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.20.

In related news, Director John D. Diekman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total transaction of $50,170.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 6.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZLAB. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Zai Lab during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 241.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zai Lab by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.97% of the company’s stock.

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

