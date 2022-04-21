Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $2.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Zhihu Inc. operates Zhihu, an iconic online content community dedicated to empowering people to share knowledge, experience, and insights, and to find their own answers. Zhihu Inc. is based in BEIJING. “

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZH. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Sunday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $4.70 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Zhihu from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.80 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.40 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.41.

Shares of NYSE:ZH opened at $1.67 on Thursday. Zhihu has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $13.85. The firm has a market cap of $937.71 million and a P/E ratio of -2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.30.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $159.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.50 million. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 43.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.37%. As a group, analysts expect that Zhihu will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Zhihu in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Zhihu by 947.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Zhihu in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zhihu in the third quarter valued at about $295,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

