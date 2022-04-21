Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Sold by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 48.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

Shares of ZTS traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.89. 20,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,483,469. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 2.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.70 billion, a PE ratio of 43.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.91. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $165.22 and a 52-week high of $249.27.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.45%.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total value of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,455 shares of company stock valued at $9,607,544. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

