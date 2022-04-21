ZOO Digital Group (LON:ZOO) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $123.10

ZOO Digital Group plc (LON:ZOO – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 123.10 ($1.60) and traded as low as GBX 113 ($1.47). ZOO Digital Group shares last traded at GBX 115.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 88,866 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 117.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 123.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £99.29 million and a P/E ratio of -28.25.

In other news, insider Phillip Blundell purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, with a total value of £5,900 ($7,676.29).

ZOO Digital Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based localisation and digital distribution services in the United Kingdom and the United States. It operates through three segments: Localisation, Digital Packaging, and Software Solutions. The company offers localisation services, including subtitling, dubbing, captioning, and audio description services; and media services, such as content preparation, packaging, QC, delivery, metadata preparation, and asset health check services for content creators that distribute TV shows and movies.

