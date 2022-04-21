ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Announces Dividend of $0.07

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.0747 per share by the technology company on Monday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 25th. This is a boost from ZTE’s previous dividend of $0.06.

OTCMKTS ZTCOY opened at $4.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day moving average of $5.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. ZTE has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $8.16.

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 11th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter. ZTE had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 13.32%. On average, analysts forecast that ZTE will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corporation provides integrated communication information solutions in the People's Republic of China, rest of Asia, Africa, Europe, the United States, and Oceania. It operates through three segments: Carriers' Networks, Government and Corporate Business, and Consumer Business. The Carriers' Network segment provides wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other technologies and product solutions for meeting carries' requirements.

