ZUSD Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days (ZUSD)

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 21st. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $153,198.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUSD has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00002381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002403 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00045642 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0723 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,075.75 or 0.07388667 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,701.34 or 1.00176209 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00036707 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

ZUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

