$0.04 EPS Expected for Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) to report $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.08. Fiverr International reported earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 500%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.84. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 14.47% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The business had revenue of $79.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

FVRR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $195.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $205.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $150.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,413,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 653.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 269,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,170,000 after purchasing an additional 233,439 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 756,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,039,000 after acquiring an additional 212,015 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fiverr International by 846.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 157,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,799,000 after buying an additional 140,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiverr International by 258.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 50,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after purchasing an additional 36,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

FVRR traded down $3.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.77. The company had a trading volume of 794,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,036,029. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48. Fiverr International has a 12 month low of $53.57 and a 12 month high of $262.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.24. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.67 and a beta of 1.83.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 550 categories in nine verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, data, and lifestyle.

