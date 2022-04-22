-$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for MediciNova’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.08). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MediciNova will report full-year earnings of ($0.27) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.64) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MediciNova.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MNOV shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on MediciNova in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $5.09. The company has a market cap of $146.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.89.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 172,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 18,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MediciNova by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 391,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

