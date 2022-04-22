$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sovos Brands’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sovos Brands will report full-year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sovos Brands.

Get Sovos Brands alerts:

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $189.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.53 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Sovos Brands in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sovos Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Sovos Brands from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.73.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Sovos Brands in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Sovos Brands by 230.5% in the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 401,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after purchasing an additional 280,106 shares during the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,116,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,194,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SOVO traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.26. Sovos Brands has a one year low of $9.52 and a one year high of $17.41.

About Sovos Brands (Get Rating)

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sovos Brands (SOVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sovos Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovos Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.