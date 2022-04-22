$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Outfront Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) will announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings. Outfront Media posted earnings of ($0.17) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 205.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.39 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Outfront Media.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.09). Outfront Media had a return on equity of 3.75% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $464.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on OUT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Outfront Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Outfront Media from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Outfront Media in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Outfront Media currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

OUT traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,577. Outfront Media has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,367.00 and a beta of 1.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Outfront Media’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Outfront Media’s payout ratio is presently 6,000.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Outfront Media by 220.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 53,225 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Outfront Media by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 213,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,386,000 after acquiring an additional 24,928 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Outfront Media by 78.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Outfront Media during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media (Get Rating)

Outfront Media Inc leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, Outfront Media Inc will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outfront Media (OUT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.