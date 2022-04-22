-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Tufin Software Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.29) and the lowest is ($0.30). Tufin Software Technologies reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.74). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.71) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.77) to ($0.59). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Tufin Software Technologies.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.38 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on TUFN. Zacks Investment Research raised Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Tufin Software Technologies from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tufin Software Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

NYSE TUFN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,020,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,168. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $13.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The company has a market cap of $475.44 million, a P/E ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.61.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Tufin Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 9,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based solutions primarily in the United States, Israel, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Germany, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides SecureTrack, which enables security administrators to define and manage a centralized security policy, minimize the attack surface, and ensure continuous compliance across the network; SecureChange that is used to assess, provision, and verify security configuration changes across physical networks and cloud platforms, while maintaining security and compliance; and SecureApp, which is used to define, manage, and monitor network connectivity for their applications.

