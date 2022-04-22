$0.48 EPS Expected for CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for CB Financial Services’ earnings. CB Financial Services posted earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CB Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.50 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CB Financial Services.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBFV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CB Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of CBFV stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CB Financial Services has a twelve month low of $20.95 and a twelve month high of $26.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.15 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other news, Director Karl G. Baily bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.75 per share, with a total value of $25,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBFV. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in CB Financial Services by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 393.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC boosted its stake in CB Financial Services by 42.3% in the third quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 92,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 27,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CB Financial Services by 6.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,616 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

