-$0.52 Earnings Per Share Expected for BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.52) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for BioVie’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the highest is ($0.33). The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioVie will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.08) to ($1.22). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.01) to ($1.76). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow BioVie.

Get BioVie alerts:

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.19.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BIVI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BioVie in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of BioVie from $27.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BioVie by 90.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its stake in BioVie by 45.0% in the third quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 80,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in BioVie by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BioVie in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BIVI traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.98. 19,110 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,649. BioVie has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 7.01 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.72.

BioVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs therapies in the United States. Its products in pipeline include BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease and Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioVie (BIVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.