$0.55 EPS Expected for Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) to report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s earnings. Pembina Pipeline posted earnings per share of $0.39 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.51. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pembina Pipeline.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.00%. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PBA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$43.50 to C$44.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.25.

Shares of NYSE:PBA traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,084,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,692. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average of $33.46. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $41.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.168 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 126.75%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBA. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,345,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $644,733,000 after buying an additional 293,949 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,520,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $376,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,494 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after acquiring an additional 6,657,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

