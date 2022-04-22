$0.83 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ball’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Ball posted earnings per share of $0.72 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full-year earnings of $3.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.83 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ball.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Ball’s revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BLL has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ball from $102.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Ball from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.33.

In related news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 2,530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total transaction of $228,965.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp purchased 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ball by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Ball by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Ball by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Ball by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

BLL traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $87.06. 38,598 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,807,327. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.35. Ball has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $98.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $27.96 billion, a PE ratio of 32.93, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s payout ratio is currently 30.19%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

