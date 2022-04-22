$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) will report $1.00 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Pentair’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Pentair posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pentair will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.52 to $3.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Pentair.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $999.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $948.83 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 14.69%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pentair in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Pentair from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays cut their target price on Pentair from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pentair from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 5.1% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 551,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,066,000 after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 11.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,832,000 after acquiring an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 3.5% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 90,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the third quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Pentair by 12.3% in the third quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 30,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after buying an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

PNR traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.19. 37,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,464,001. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. Pentair has a 1-year low of $51.03 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 25.38%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. It operates through Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies segments. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

