$1.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Phillips 66’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.19. Phillips 66 posted earnings per share of ($1.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 198.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will report full year earnings of $7.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.99 to $9.21. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $8.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.81 to $8.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Phillips 66.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.16) earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.40.

In other news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $276,446,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,311,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 948.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,200,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,074 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 948,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,943,000 after acquiring an additional 869,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 101.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,366,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,980,000 after acquiring an additional 686,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $5.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.62. 3,455,545 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,391. The stock has a market cap of $40.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.42. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $94.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 124.32%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Phillips 66 (PSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.