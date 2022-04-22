$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) to report $1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Minerals Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.27 and the lowest is $1.24. Minerals Technologies posted earnings per share of $1.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will report full year earnings of $5.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.15 to $6.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Minerals Technologies.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 8.84%. The company had revenue of $476.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $497.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. CL King reduced their target price on Minerals Technologies from $90.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTX. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 3,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 551,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,510,000 after buying an additional 535,981 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,550,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $24,443,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,752,000 after buying an additional 155,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after buying an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. 94.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTX stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.77. Minerals Technologies has a 1 year low of $61.25 and a 1 year high of $88.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. Minerals Technologies’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

