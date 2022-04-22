$1.46 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) to post $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Fidelity National Information Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.47. Fidelity National Information Services posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will report full-year earnings of $7.30 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.25 to $7.33. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.11 to $8.64. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fidelity National Information Services.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FIS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $134.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.73.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,774,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,869,500,000 after purchasing an additional 902,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 34,213,281 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,734,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,742,833 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,021,279 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,949,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,748 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,503,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,237,936,000 after purchasing an additional 211,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,275,082 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,345,392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022,430 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FIS traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $100.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,083,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.91. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $85.00 and a 12-month high of $155.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 276.47%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

