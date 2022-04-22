$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.99 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.08 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.38 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full-year sales of $9.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.36 billion to $10.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $12.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $13.59 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for MercadoLibre.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 31.09%. MercadoLibre’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share.

MELI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,930.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,690.92.

In related news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk sold 75 shares of MercadoLibre stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,008.61, for a total transaction of $75,645.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Marcelo Melamud bought 55 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Maplelane Capital LLC bought a new position in MercadoLibre during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,733,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,723,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in MercadoLibre by 35.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,701,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MELI traded down $66.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $1,014.01. The company had a trading volume of 407,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,713. The firm has a market cap of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.01 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,095.82 and a 200-day moving average of $1,228.43. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $858.99 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre Company Profile (Get Rating)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MercadoLibre (MELI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.