10,985 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Purchased by Twin Capital Management Inc.

Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,985 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 223.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 746,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,387,000 after purchasing an additional 515,318 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 505.5% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 450,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,695,000 after purchasing an additional 375,696 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 250.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 445,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,485,000 after purchasing an additional 317,891 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 595,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,368,000 after purchasing an additional 266,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,673,000. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ODFL. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $365.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $291.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $322.42.

ODFL traded down $4.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $270.20. 29,682 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,956. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $296.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $319.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $245.56 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a PE ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.03.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 13.50%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

