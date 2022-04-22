$11.45 Million in Sales Expected for PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $11.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PHX Minerals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $10.90 million. PHX Minerals posted sales of $6.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PHX Minerals will report full-year sales of $55.00 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $55.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow PHX Minerals.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.15 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 3.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PHX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PHX Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded PHX Minerals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PHX Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHX. SG3 Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 130.3% during the 4th quarter. SG3 Management LLC now owns 75,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 323,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 931.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 302,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $924,000 after buying an additional 272,760 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,094,571 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,055,000 after buying an additional 160,625 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 157.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PHX Minerals by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 464,801 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 62,621 shares during the last quarter. 46.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PHX traded down $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.74. The stock had a trading volume of 688,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,079. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.74. The firm has a market cap of $129.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -374.00 and a beta of 0.81. PHX Minerals has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. As of September 30, 2021, the company owned perpetual ownership of 251,600 net mineral acres; leased 18,298 net acres; and held working interests and royalty interests in 6,457 producing oil and natural gas wells, as well as had 277 wells in the process of being drilled or completed.

