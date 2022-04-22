$115.80 Million in Sales Expected for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) will report $115.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for BancFirst’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $116.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $115.30 million. BancFirst posted sales of $126.98 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BancFirst will report full year sales of $470.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $467.50 million to $472.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $495.25 million, with estimates ranging from $477.80 million to $512.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BancFirst.

Get BancFirst alerts:

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.14. BancFirst had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 14.75%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BANF. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

In other news, EVP Kevin Lawrence sold 21,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total transaction of $1,640,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $194,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 54.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 101.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BancFirst by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BancFirst stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,531. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $86.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. BancFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.63%.

About BancFirst (Get Rating)

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BancFirst (BANF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BancFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BancFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.