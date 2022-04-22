13,369 Shares in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Purchased by Cross Staff Investments Inc

Cross Staff Investments Inc purchased a new position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,369 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% during the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 26.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.13. 42,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,860,669. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $27.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.65. The firm has a market cap of $59.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 88.57%.

EPD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.83.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

