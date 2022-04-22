$138.26 Million in Sales Expected for Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $138.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Purple Innovation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $125.38 million to $189.40 million. Purple Innovation posted sales of $186.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Purple Innovation will report full-year sales of $751.61 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $701.70 million to $797.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $845.58 million, with estimates ranging from $750.80 million to $931.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Purple Innovation.

Get Purple Innovation alerts:

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.09). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.41%. The business had revenue of $186.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PRPL shares. Roth Capital lowered Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $10.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Purple Innovation from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.36.

NASDAQ:PRPL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,944,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,966,578. Purple Innovation has a 1 year low of $5.02 and a 1 year high of $36.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.38 and a 200 day moving average of $10.93. The company has a market cap of $341.54 million, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 1,460,000 shares of Purple Innovation stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,190,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 3,907,545 shares of company stock worth $27,392,550. 35.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRPL. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 97.9% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 31.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter.

About Purple Innovation (Get Rating)

Purple Innovation, Inc designs and manufactures mattresses, pillows, and cushions. The company also offers bases, foundations, sheets, mattress protectors, bed frames, seat cushions, weighted blankets, and duvets, as well as pet beds. It markets and sells its products through its e-commerce online channels retail brick-and-mortar wholesale partners, and third-party online retailers, as well as through Purple retail showrooms.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Purple Innovation (PRPL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Purple Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Purple Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.