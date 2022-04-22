1,427,519 Shares in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Bought by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,427,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,962,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 1.18% of Zurn Water Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Zurn Water Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000.

Shares of NYSE:ZWS traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.66. The stock had a trading volume of 763,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,002,314. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.79. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.39, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zurn Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $222.34 million. Zurn Water Solutions had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.24%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zurn Water Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.20.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

