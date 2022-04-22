1,550 Shares in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL) Acquired by David R. Rahn & Associates Inc.

David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PALL. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $100,000. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF stock traded down $4.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.39. The stock had a trading volume of 586 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,173. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.00. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $143.06 and a 1 year high of $298.21.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

