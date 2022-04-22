15,896 Shares in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Bought by WealthCare Investment Partners LLC

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPLG. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,320,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,539 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,622,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,615,000 after buying an additional 1,551,019 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,968,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,387,000 after buying an additional 1,045,937 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,781,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,180,000 after buying an additional 1,114,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,386,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,086,000 after buying an additional 399,627 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $2.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.10. 4,615,118 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,772,556. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $47.60 and a 52-week high of $56.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.05.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

