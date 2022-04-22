$195.59 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will post $195.59 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $195.30 million and the highest is $195.88 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $169.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $800.53 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.86 million to $815.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $852.28 million, with estimates ranging from $792.17 million to $912.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 5.08%. The firm had revenue of $209.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.56 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on STOR. Jefferies Financial Group lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STORE Capital in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on STORE Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

NYSE STOR traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.31. 1,714,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,444,356. The stock has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.23. STORE Capital has a one year low of $28.32 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.80 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in STORE Capital by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 96,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 19.3% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP grew its position in STORE Capital by 32.7% during the third quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 23,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 5,693 shares during the period. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 43,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 17,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

