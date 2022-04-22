$2.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) will announce $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for QUALCOMM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.94. QUALCOMM posted earnings per share of $1.90 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QUALCOMM will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $12.12. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $12.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.85 to $12.88. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover QUALCOMM.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.71% and a return on equity of 104.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.97 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $199.76.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.84. The stock had a trading volume of 204,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,295,376. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.28. The company has a market capitalization of $149.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a fifty-two week low of $122.17 and a fifty-two week high of $193.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.16%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

