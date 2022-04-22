$233.01 Million in Sales Expected for Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) will post sales of $233.01 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Huron Consulting Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $234.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $231.72 million. Huron Consulting Group reported sales of $203.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group will report full-year sales of $993.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $977.60 million to $1.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Huron Consulting Group.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $248.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.85 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 6.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

HURN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet downgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Huron Consulting Group from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,477. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huron Consulting Group has a 12-month low of $42.66 and a 12-month high of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.46.

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $739,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO C. Mark Hussey sold 6,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.58, for a total value of $298,475.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,105 shares of company stock worth $1,255,126. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 41.9% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 765 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $95,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $143,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the third quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

