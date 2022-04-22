$3.21 Billion in Sales Expected for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.21 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ecolab’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.26 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. Ecolab reported sales of $2.89 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ecolab will report full-year sales of $14.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.87 billion to $14.19 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ecolab.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ECL. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.27.

NYSE:ECL traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $180.02. 1,521,568 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,182. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $175.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.24. The firm has a market cap of $51.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.04, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ecolab by 133.3% in the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ecolab Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ecolab (ECL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.