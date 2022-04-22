$30.35 Million in Sales Expected for Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) to report sales of $30.35 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.10 million and the highest is $30.69 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $22.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full-year sales of $147.06 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $145.07 million to $149.35 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.55 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 34.68% and a negative net margin of 128.59%.

OM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Outset Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th.

In related news, insider Steven S. Williamson sold 2,280 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total transaction of $86,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $3,001,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 292,982 shares in the company, valued at $13,529,908.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,964 shares of company stock worth $6,163,141 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Outset Medical by 297.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 335,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,753,000 after buying an additional 71,827 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $614,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 700.0% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Outset Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $830,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:OM traded down $2.71 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.29. 228,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,588. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 1.97. Outset Medical has a 52-week low of $33.29 and a 52-week high of $60.33. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day moving average is $44.73.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It provides the Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

