$301.75 Million in Sales Expected for EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) to post sales of $301.75 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for EnPro Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $301.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $302.20 million. EnPro Industries reported sales of $279.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EnPro Industries will report full-year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnPro Industries.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $280.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.77 million. EnPro Industries had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share.

NPO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EnPro Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.67.

In other EnPro Industries news, CFO John M. Childress II sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,076,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Steven R. Bower sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.29, for a total transaction of $139,027.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnPro Industries by 1,036.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 476,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,476,000 after buying an additional 434,797 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries during the fourth quarter worth $27,981,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $23,965,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the first quarter worth $12,816,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of EnPro Industries in the fourth quarter worth $11,876,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NPO stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.79. 1,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,545. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.43. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $79.80 and a 1-year high of $117.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from EnPro Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 13.13%.

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing, and service of engineered industrial products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment offers single-use hygienic seals, tubing, components and assemblies; metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; wall penetration products; and dynamic, flange, resilient metal, elastomeric, and custom-engineered mechanical seals for chemical and petrochemical processing, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

