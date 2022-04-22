$349.77 Million in Sales Expected for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) will post sales of $349.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.48 million and the highest is $350.70 million. RBC Bearings reported sales of $160.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 118.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full year sales of $934.27 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $933.70 million to $934.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.42 billion to $1.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for RBC Bearings.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $266.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $253.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ROLL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $218.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised RBC Bearings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on RBC Bearings in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.00.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock traded down $4.74 on Tuesday, hitting $180.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,800. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. RBC Bearings has a one year low of $165.99 and a one year high of $250.52. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.49 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.82.

In related news, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 6,306 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.07, for a total value of $1,135,521.42. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,267,261.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 588.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 185.7% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000.

About RBC Bearings (Get Rating)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RBC Bearings (ROLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.