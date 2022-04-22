$352.10 Million in Sales Expected for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) will post $352.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chart Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $343.60 million and the highest is $358.00 million. Chart Industries reported sales of $288.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chart Industries will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.75 billion to $1.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chart Industries.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

GTLS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $212.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Chart Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 1.5% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 5,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 26.0% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chart Industries by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:GTLS traded down $12.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $159.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 578,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.55 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.09. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

