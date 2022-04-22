475,488 Shares in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH) Purchased by Potomac Capital Management Inc.

Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 475,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,000. Tile Shop makes up approximately 3.0% of Potomac Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 39,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Tile Shop during the third quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Tile Shop by 871.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 268,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 240,953 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.04% of the company’s stock.

TTSH stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.23. 130,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,209. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $8.90. The company has a market cap of $323.49 million, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average is $7.07.

Tile Shop ( OTCMKTS:TTSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $90.18 million during the quarter. Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 10.37%.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers natural stone products, such as marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

