$489.01 Million in Sales Expected for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) will announce $489.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $477.00 million to $507.40 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $455.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $2.00 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthpeak Properties.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $483.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.88 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 26.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $35.50 to $34.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.83.

Shares of NYSE PEAK traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $35.40. 2,039,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,909,305. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.75. Healthpeak Properties has a one year low of $30.16 and a one year high of $37.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.19.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 129.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEAK. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6,049.9% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 614,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,597,000 after buying an additional 604,268 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,000 after buying an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 48.5% during the third quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC now owns 356,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,331,000 after purchasing an additional 116,283 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties during the third quarter worth $5,340,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,685,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,367,000 after purchasing an additional 115,369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Healthpeak Properties (PEAK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.