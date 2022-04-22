$490.10 Million in Sales Expected for Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) to post sales of $490.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chico’s FAS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $487.20 million and the highest is $493.00 million. Chico’s FAS reported sales of $387.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Chico’s FAS will report full-year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Chico’s FAS.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Chico’s FAS had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $496.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

CHS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.58.

Shares of CHS stock remained flat at $$5.40 during trading hours on Friday. 2,282,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,070,312. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $7.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Chico’s FAS news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of Chico’s FAS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 1,432.3% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 702,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after buying an additional 656,663 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $230,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 27,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Finally, Broad Bay Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 36.0% in the 3rd quarter. Broad Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,555,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,982,000 after purchasing an additional 412,000 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

