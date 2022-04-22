$5.39 Million in Sales Expected for AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $5.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AppHarvest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.37 million to $5.40 million. AppHarvest reported sales of $2.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 134.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AppHarvest will report full year sales of $26.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $26.73 million to $26.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $105.72 million, with estimates ranging from $97.34 million to $114.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AppHarvest.

AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 million. AppHarvest had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 27.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APPH. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of AppHarvest from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AppHarvest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AppHarvest from $13.00 to $5.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

APPH stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,978,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,949,327. The firm has a market cap of $414.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AppHarvest has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $20.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.76.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APPH. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AppHarvest by 109.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of AppHarvest during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.10% of the company’s stock.

AppHarvest, Inc, an applied agricultural technology company, develops and operates indoor farms to grow non-GMO produce free of chemical pesticide residues. Its products include tomatoes; and other fruits and vegetables, such as berries, peppers, cucumbers, and salad greens. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Morehead, Kentucky.

