$521.05 Million in Sales Expected for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) to announce sales of $521.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Genesco’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $512.60 million to $537.00 million. Genesco posted sales of $538.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Genesco will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.52 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genesco.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.83. Genesco had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $727.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Genesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GCO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Genesco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GCO. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Genesco by 145.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 126,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,030,000 after acquiring an additional 74,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,327,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,330,000 after acquiring an additional 55,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Genesco by 6.7% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 692,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,958,000 after acquiring an additional 43,497 shares in the last quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Genesco in the fourth quarter valued at $2,297,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Genesco by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 103,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 32,061 shares in the last quarter. 98.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GCO traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.13. 2,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,995. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.69. Genesco has a 1 year low of $46.13 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $903.14 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

