56,100 Shares in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 56,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAYW. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the first quarter worth approximately $577,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 654.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Hayward by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 75,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 5,149 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Hayward by 33.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the third quarter valued at approximately $678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hayward stock opened at $16.31 on Friday. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion and a PE ratio of -101.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. Hayward had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $352.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.54 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HAYW. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hayward from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hayward in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

In related news, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 2,694,696 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $53,354,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers a range of pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotic, suction and pressure cleaners, heaters, water features and landscape lighting, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, automatic cleaners, sanitizers, controls, and LED lights, as well as industrial thermoplastic valves and process liquid control products for in-ground residential pools, above ground pools, and commercial pools.

